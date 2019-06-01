Maxwell hits grand slam, leads Monclova over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 12-8 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Friday.

The grand slam by Maxwell came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Acereros a 10-6 lead. Later in the inning, Rodolfo Amador hit an RBI double, bringing home Juan Carlos Perez.

The Acereros tacked on another run in the eighth when Amador hit an RBI single, driving in Francisco Peguero.

Alberto Leyva (2-0) got the win in relief while Miguel Aguilar (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Monterrey got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Victor Mendoza doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.