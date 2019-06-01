Gerber’s homer leads Sacramento to 1-0 win over Las Vegas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Gerber hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Sacramento River Cats a 1-0 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.

Pat Venditte (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Las Vegas starter Jake Buchanan (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Aviators were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the River Cats' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 8-1 against Sacramento this season.