Sports
Schreiber hits walk-off homer, Fayetteville beats Wilmington 2-1
FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Scott Schreiber hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 on Saturday.
The Blue Rocks tied the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth when MJ Melendez hit an RBI triple, bringing home Dennicher Carrasco.
Schreiber homered and doubled in the win.
Cesar Rosado (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Robert Garcia (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
Melendez had a pair of hits for the Blue Rocks. Cristian Perez doubled and singled.
Comments