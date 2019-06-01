Owen hits walk-off homer, Altoona beats New Hampshire 4-3

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Hunter Owen hit a walk-off two-run homer, as the Altoona Curve beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 on Saturday.

The Fisher Cats took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh when Christian Williams and Forrest Wall scored on an error, and Kevin Smith scored on a single.

Starters Sean Brady and Hector Perez both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Brady went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out two and walked three. Perez went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out five and walked two.

Angel German (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Vinny Nittoli (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Owen homered and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win. Logan Hill was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs.

Santiago Espinal singled twice, driving home two runs for the Fisher Cats.

Despite the loss, New Hampshire is 4-1 against Altoona this season.