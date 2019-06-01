DeLuzio hits walk-off single, Jackson beats Chattanooga 5-4

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ben DeLuzio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Jackson Generals topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-4 on Saturday.

Pavin Smith scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by Jazz Chisholm and then went to third on a single by Jeffrey Baez.

The single by DeLuzio capped an improbable comeback for the Generals, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Smith hit an RBI single and Daulton Varsho scored when a runner was thrown out earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Lookouts took a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth when TJ Friedl drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Calten Daal as part of a two-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Junior Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while Nick Howard (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.