Kelenic leads Modesto to 4-2 win over Visalia

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Modesto Nuts beat the Visalia Rawhide 4-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Nuts and an eight-game winning streak for the Rawhide.

Modesto went up 2-0 in the third after Kelenic hit a solo home run.

After Modesto added two runs, the Rawhide cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jorge Perez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by L.T. Tolbert.

Modesto starter Ian McKinney (3-3) picked up the win after scattering seven hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jeff Bain (4-3) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 9-2 against Modesto this season.