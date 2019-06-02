Florida State trounces Georgia 10-1 to capture NCAA regional

Conor Grady pitched seven strong innings and Reese Albert homered as Florida State defeated Georgia 10-1 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional and put coach Mike Martin's retirement on hold for at least another week.

Florida State (39-21) will face either LSU or Southern Mississippi in a super regional.

Martin, who has an NCAA-record 2,026 career wins in his 40-year tenure as Florida State's coach, is stepping down at the end of the season.

The third-seeded Seminoles won their three regional games by a combined score of 35-11 and capped their dominant weekend by eliminating Georgia (46-17), which had been the top seed in the region and the No. 4 seed in the nation.

Grady (9-5) gave up one run and six hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Albert put Florida State ahead for good in the first inning by hitting a two-run homer off Georgia starter Cole Wilcox (3-2).