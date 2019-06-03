Sports
Martin’s double leads Indianapolis over Louisville in 10 innings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Jason Martin hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-6 win over the Louisville Bats on Monday.
Nick Franklin scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Martin.
The Indians tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Jake Elmore hit an RBI double, driving in Pablo Reyes.
Reliever Dovydas Neverauskas (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Sal Romano (2-4) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the International League game.
JB Shuck homered and singled, driving home four runs in the win.
