Phoenix renames street for Muhammad Ali

Phoenix has named a street after of boxing great Muhammad Ali.

KTAR Radio reports the city proclaimed Monday as "Muhammad Ali Day."

The former three-time heavyweight champion lived the final decade of his life in Paradise Valley.

He died on June 3, 2016, in a Scottsdale hospital at age 74.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His widow, Lonnie Ali, was among the dignitaries at a ceremony to reveal Muhammad Ali Way street signs on what had been Merrell Street between Central and Third avenues.

The street is part of the Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center campus, home of the Barrow Neurological Institute's Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.

The boxing star founded the Parkinson's treatment and research center in 1997.