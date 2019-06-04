Delgado’s single leads Florida to 8-2 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Riley Delgado hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to an 8-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Tuesday.

The single by Delgado came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Fire Frogs a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Shean Michel scored on a wild pitch.

Florida left-hander Hayden Deal (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Blayne Enlow (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and two hits over six innings.

Despite the loss, Fort Myers is 4-1 against Florida this season.