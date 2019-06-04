Lowe hits walk-off homer in 10th, Durham beats Norfolk 7-6

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Durham Bulls beat the Norfolk Tides 7-6 on Tuesday.

The Bulls scored four runs in the eighth before Norfolk drove in two in the 10th to take a 6-4 lead.

Reliever Hoby Milner (2-2) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings. He also struck out two and walked one. Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Michael Brosseau homered and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win. Lowe homered and singled, driving home three runs.

For the Tides, Joey Rickard doubled and singled.