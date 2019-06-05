Hunter hits grand slam, leads Leon over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Cedric Hunter hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to a 10-9 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Hunter tied the game 8-8 and capped a seven-run inning for Leon. Earlier in the inning, Marco Jaime hit a two-run single and Matt Clark hit an RBI single.

The Bravos went out in front in the ninth when Omar Renteria hit a two-run single.

Nicolas Heredia (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nathanael Santiago (4-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Jesus Fabela, Cyle Hankerd and Juan Carlos Gamboa each had three hits for Mexico. The Diablos Rojos failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.