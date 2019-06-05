New York takes 3-game skid into matchup with San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (25-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (28-32, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (0-1, 7.82 ERA, 2.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Mets: Jason Vargas (1-3, 4.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 15-10 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.70. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a 3.49 ERA.

The Giants are 15-16 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a average of .257. The Giants won the last meeting 9-3. Mark Melancon earned his second victory and Stephen Vogt went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for San Francisco. Robert Gsellman took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 20 home runs and is batting .267. Adeiny Hechavarria is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is batting .249. Brandon Crawford is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (hip), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Dom Smith: day-to-day (right thumb soreness), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Buster Posey: day-to-day (hamstring).