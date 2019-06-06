Wilkerson helps to shut out Salt Lake, San Antonio wins 9-0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Aaron Wilkerson and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Salt Lake Bees 9-0 on Wednesday.

Wilkerson (5-0) went 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking three to get the win. JC Ramirez (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

San Antonio got on the board first in the fourth inning when Cory Spangenberg hit an RBI triple and then scored on a two-run home run by Tyler Saladino.

San Antonio later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Spangenberg tripled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

San Antonio took advantage of some erratic Salt Lake pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

The Bees were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Missions' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.