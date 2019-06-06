Negron’s single leads Tacoma to 10-4 win over Memphis

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Kristopher Negron hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 10-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday.

The single by Negron started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Rainiers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Tacoma scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Billy Cooke.

Jaycob Brugman homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for Tacoma.

Tayler Scott (3-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Memphis starter Anthony Shew (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Godoy homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Redbirds.