Ferreiro’s walk leads Laguna to 7-5 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Ferreiro drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 7-5 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Wednesday.

The walk by Ferreiro came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Algodoneros a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Dustin Geiger drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Oscar Sanay.

Pedro Fernandez (2-4) got the win in relief while Jose Pina (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Juan Perez homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Saraperos.