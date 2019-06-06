Rays visit Detroit, aim to build on Morton’s strong showing

Tampa Bay Rays (36-23, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-4, 4.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Detroit.

The Tigers are 10-18 in home games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .351.

The Rays are 19-9 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .354. The Rays won the last meeting 4-0. Charlie Morton earned his seventh victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Spencer Turnbull took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 59 hits and has 21 RBIs. Niko Goodrum has 16 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Meadows leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .354. Willy Adames is 12-for-41 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).