Keegan Bradley leads by 1 after 1st round of Canadian Open

Brooks Koepka tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Canadian Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Hamilton, Ontario. Andrew Lahodynskyj

Keegan Bradley had a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

"Today I was in complete control of my ball," Bradley said. "Then when you couple that with feeling good on the greens, that's when a 63 or a good, nice round happens."

Bradley was convinced that his clubhouse lead would not withstand the afternoon groups, but it did. Roberto Castro of the U.S., was the only player that teed off in the second wave to reach second, tying Nick Taylor, Ireland's Shane Lowry, South Korea's Sungjae Im and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen.

Taylor of Abbotsford, British Columbia, led the Canadian contingent, shooting a 6-under 64. Taylor, who started on hole No. 10, made four birdies in a row to open his back nine at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.