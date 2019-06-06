Sports
Spraker, Alford lead Buffalo to 3-2 win over Scranton/WB
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Anthony Alford doubled twice and singled, and Graham Spraker allowed just three hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 3-2 on Thursday.
Spraker struck out five and walked two while allowing one run.
After four scoreless innings, Scranton/WB got on the board in the top of the fifth when Ryan Lavarnway scored on a fielder's choice.
The Bisons took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Socrates Brito hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Patrick Kivlehan en route to the two-run lead.
The RailRiders saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brad Miller hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Buffalo lead to 3-2.
Kirby Snead (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Scranton/WB starter Drew Hutchison (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.
Miller homered, doubled and singled twice for the RailRiders.
