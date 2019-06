LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 6-1 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

The grand slam by Duvall scored Rafael Ortega, Andres Blanco, and Travis Demeritte to give the Stripers a 4-1 lead.

Starter Kolby Allard (5-3) got the win while Aaron Slegers (2-4) took the loss in relief in the International League game.