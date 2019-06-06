Novoa hits walk-off double, Hickory beats Columbia 4-3

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Melvin Novoa had a walk-off double, as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Columbia Fireflies 4-3 on Thursday.

Pedro Gonzalez scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch and advanced to second on a single by Matt Whatley.

Earlier in the inning, Sherten Apostel homered to tie the game 3-3.

The Fireflies took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when Ronny Mauricio hit a solo home run.

Kelvin Gonzalez (2-0) got the win in relief while Jose Moreno (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Fireflies, Mauricio homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs.

Hickory improved to 3-1 against Columbia this season.