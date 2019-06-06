Pena leads Potomac to 6-0 win over Lynchburg

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Malvin Pena allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Potomac Nationals over the Lynchburg Hillcats in a 6-0 win on Thursday.

Pena (4-3) struck out six and walked one to pick up the win.

Potomac scored three runs in the first on two RBI from Bryan Mejia and one from Telmito Agustin. The Nationals scored again in the second inning, when they crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Agustin that scored Cole Freeman.

Justin Garza (3-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Hillcats were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.