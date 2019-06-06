Ward leads Greenville to 7-3 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Thad Ward struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Greenville Drive over the West Virginia Power in a 7-3 win on Thursday.

Ward (5-2) allowed one run and four hits to get the win.

Greenville started the scoring in the first inning when Devlin Granberg hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-2, the Power cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Keegan McGovern hit a solo home run.

The Drive later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Cole Brannen hit an RBI double and then scored with Grant Williams on an error to secure the victory.

Damon Casetta-Stubbs (2-5) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked three.