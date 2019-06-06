Hensley hits walk-off double, Quad Cities beats Peoria 1-0

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- David Hensley had a walk-off double, as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the Peoria Chiefs 1-0 on Thursday.

Ruben Castro scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Hensley.

Hensley tripled and doubled in the win.

Felipe Tejada (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Freddy Pacheco (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Chiefs were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.