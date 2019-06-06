Burt leads Charleston to 6-2 win over Asheville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Max Burt hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 6-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Thursday.

The home run by Burt scored Canaan Smith and Mickey Gasper to give the RiverDogs a 4-0 lead.

The Tourists cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Daniel Montano hit a two-run home run.

The RiverDogs added to their lead in the sixth when Smith hit a two-run single.

Charleston right-hander Harold Cortijo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alfredo Garcia (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.