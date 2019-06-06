Cohen leads Beloit to 4-2 win over Burlington

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Chase Cohen allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Beloit Snappers over the Burlington Bees in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Cohen struck out four and walked three while allowing one run.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Burlington tied the game when Spencer Griffin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nonie Williams.

The Snappers grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Anthony Churlin hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by JJ Schwarz.

The Bees saw their comeback attempt come up short after Williams hit an RBI single, bringing home Jordyn Adams in the eighth inning to cut the Beloit lead to 4-2.

Michael Danielak (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Burlington starter Cristopher Molina (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Williams singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Bees.

Despite the loss, Burlington is 5-2 against Beloit this season.