Kalish, Starling lead Omaha to 4-1 win over Albuquerque

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Bubba Starling hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Jake Kalish allowed just three hits over five innings as the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 4-1 on Thursday. With the victory, the Storm Chasers swept the three-game series.

The home run by Starling scored Lucas Duda to give the Storm Chasers a 3-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the fifth when Starling hit an RBI single, scoring Erick Mejia.

Kalish (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked two.