Gutierrez’s homer leads Durango to 5-3 win over Aguascalientes

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 5-3 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Thursday.

The home run by Gutierrez scored Carlos Munoz and Jose Carlos Urena to give the Generales a 4-0 lead.

Aguascalientes answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to get within one, including a double by Saul Soto that scored Jose Vargas.

The Generales tacked on another run in the third when Jon Kemmer scored on a double play.

Durango starter Carlos Teller (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Nestor Molina (3-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and 10 hits over seven innings.