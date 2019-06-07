South Koreans beats Australia 1-0 in friendly

South Korea's Son Heung-min, right, is challenged by Australia's Bailey Wright, left, and James Jeggo, second right, during a friendly soccer match between South Korea And Australia at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea, Friday, June 7, 2019. Han Jong-chan

Hwang Ui-jo scored in the 76th minute Friday to give South Korea a 1-0 win over Australia in an international friendly.

Hwang controlled a cross and tapped it past rookie goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, playing his first game since the loss to Liverpool in the Champions League final, had a shot saved late in the match.

Son finished off a swerving solo run with a powerful left-foot shot from the edge of the area in the 82nd but Redmayne made a save to his right to tip it around the post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Australia had four shots in the first half, including Mitch Duke's angled header from an early corner kick hitting the far post, but was unable to convert.