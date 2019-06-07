Heyward, Houchins lift Richmond over New Hampshire 14-5

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Jacob Heyward homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 14-5 on Friday.

Zach Houchins homered and singled with three runs and three RBIs for Richmond.

Richmond had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the third inning and five in the sixth.

In the third, Heyward hit a two-run double, while Houchins hit a two-run home run and Heyward hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Richmond starter Brandon Lawson (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Patrick Murphy (4-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Josh Palacios homered and singled for the Fisher Cats.