Smith leads Lynchburg to 5-1 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Connor Smith singled three times as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Potomac Nationals 5-1 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hillcats and a four-game winning streak for the Nationals.

Lynchburg went up 5-0 in the second after Nolan Jones hit a two-run home run as part of a four-run inning.

Jonathan Teaney (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Potomac starter Kyle Johnston (5-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game.