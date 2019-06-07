Hill leads Erie to 6-1 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Derek Hill homered and had two hits as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Trenton Thunder 6-1 on Friday.

Down 1-0 in the first, Trenton tied it up when Wendell Rijo scored on a groundout.

After Erie added two runs in the fifth, the SeaWolves extended their lead in the sixth inning when A.J. Simcox hit a two-run triple.

Erie right-hander Casey Mize (6-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Nelson (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.