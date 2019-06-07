Castillo, Overstreet lead Amarillo to 12-3 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Ivan Castillo hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Kyle Overstreet hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 12-3 on Friday.

The triple by Castillo, part of a three-run inning, gave the Sod Poodles a 2-1 lead before Edward Olivares hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Amarillo later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Owen Miller drove in three runs and Overstreet drove in one to help punctuate the blowout.

Amarillo right-hander Ronald Bolanos (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bryan Abreu (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over four innings.