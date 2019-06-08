Giants beat Kershaw, Dodgers 2-1 to end 5-game skid

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2019, in San Francisco. AP Photo

Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single in a two-run sixth inning and San Francisco dealt Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw his first loss of the season as the Giants snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 2-1 win over the NL West-leading Dodgers on Friday night.

Pillar's bloop single to left off Kershaw (5-1) scored Brandon Belt from second with one out in the sixth, breaking a scoreless tie.

Belt had reached on a leadoff walk and Evan Longoria followed with a single.

Longoria moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Brandon Crawford's fielder's choice grounder.

Kershaw gave up two runs on six hits in seven innings. The three-time Cy Young winner hadn't lost in 21 starts, dating to July 21. The Dodgers were unbeaten in his previous 17 starts dating to last season.

Entering Friday's game, the Dodgers had won seven of eight, 11 of 13 and 15 of 19.

Struggling left-hander Drew Pomeranz held his own for San Francisco. Coming off a disastrous May in which he was 0-3 with a 19.16 ERA in four starts, he struggled at the outset as the Dodgers loaded the bases on two hits and a walk.

But Pomeranz escaped a 30-pitch first inning unscathed and went on to retire14 of the next 15 batters he faced. He pitched five shutout innings of three-hit ball, striking out seven and walking one. He wasn't involved in the decision.

Reyes Moronta (3-4) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win. Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries.

Chris Taylor homered off Giants' reliever Tony Watson in the eighth for the Dodgers' only run.

SHORT HOPS

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts selected Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker to the NL's All-Star coaching staff. Roberts will manage the NL for a second straight year on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. ... Taylor's homer was the 37th by a visiting team at Oracle Park. The Giants have gone deep just 18 times at home. ... Cody Bellinger was 0 for 3, snapping a 12-game hitting streak. ... The Dodgers haven't lost a series (8-0-2) since dropping two of three in San Francisco (April 29 to May 1).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Alex Verdugo was held out of the lineup with "nagging" back tightness, manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts said the injury isn't serious, but he wants to give the 23-year-old rookie extra rest after Thursday's off day. ... SS Corey Seager tripped over the base and hit the ground hard beating out an infield hit in the seventh. He appeared to be in pain but stayed in the game.

Giants: C Buster Posey (right hamstring) is hopeful he can come off the injured list the first day he's eligible, on June 12, and manager Bruce Bochy is encouraged by the six-time All-Star's progress. "He's going to stretch with the team, throw today and tomorrow he'll start hitting," Bochy said. "I know his hope and our hope is when his time is up he'll be ready to go."

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (2-1, 2.25 ERA) is 5-1 with a 1.63 ERA in nine starts against the Giants since coming to Los Angeles.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (3-4, 3.61) is 1-4 with 3.59 ERA in nine games (seven starts) against the Dodgers.