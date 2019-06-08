Cruz leads Tijuana to 5-1 win over Laguna

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Luis Alfonso Cruz hit three solo homers, as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-1 on Friday.

The home runs by Cruz, all solo shots, came in the second, fifth and seventh innings.

Tijuana right-hander Manny Barreda (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edgar Osuna (1-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

With the win, Tijuana improved to 7-3 against Laguna this season.