Oakland takes on Texas in division matchup

Oakland Athletics (32-31, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (32-29, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Texas and Oakland will face off at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers are 17-19 against AL West teams. Texas has slugged .453, good for third in the American League. Hunter Pence leads the club with a .593 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 15-16 against AL Oakland has hit 97 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Matt Chapman leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pence leads the Rangers with 13 home runs and has 41 RBIs. Shin-Soo Choo is 11-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 31 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Ramon Laureano is 11-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Shin-Soo Choo: day-to-day (hand), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).