Henry’s double leads Carolina to 7-6 win over Salem

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Payton Henry hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 7-6 win over the Salem Red Sox on Friday.

The double by Henry came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Mudcats a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Eddie Silva hit an RBI single and Henry stole home.

The Mudcats added to their lead in the seventh when Mario Feliciano hit a two-run home run.

Salem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tanner Nishioka hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to help cut the Carolina lead to 7-6.

Starter Braden Webb (1-2) got the win while Kris Jackson (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Marcus Wilson doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Red Sox.

With the win, Carolina improved to 4-2 against Salem this season.