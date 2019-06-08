Nebraska $125M sports complex opening delayed, again

A proposed multimillion dollar sports complex that backers hope will lure major tournaments to a small western Nebraska city is facing yet more construction delays.

The Nebraska Multisport Complex in La Vista has missed its own mid-June opening deadline the Omaha World-Herald reported . The project is now expected to partially open next spring. The project was first announced in 2015 with an expected open date in 2017.

Rainy weather and a possible redesign of portions of the $125 million endeavor have stalled the project, according to Mike Cassling, chairman of the complex's board of directors.

"We want to do it right," Cassling said. "We've said all along that we want to make this world-class, and sometimes that just takes time to get done."

The complex is expected to feature 12 artificial turf fields suitable for soccer, lacrosse and other field sports, and an Olympic-size pool and tennis courts.

Cassling recently hired Craig Scriven as executive director and vice president to oversee the field-sport portion of the project. Scriven has worked on similar projects in Iowa, Florida and Wisconsin, has coached soccer teams at the high school and collegiate levels, and is involved with the U.S. Soccer Federation's Youth Task Force.

His experience is paying off, with letters of intent secured from regional and national groups that have committed to bringing tournaments to the complex, Cassling said. But the ever-moving completion date is a problem.

"We're losing out on millions of dollars because these tournaments can't come here," Cassling said. "Everybody's driving to Kansas City or Des Moines or Sioux Falls or elsewhere."

Scriven has been examining the designs of the field complex. Cassling said the board could have specifics about the possible redesign in the next 30 days.