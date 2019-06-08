Family of man killed by BIA officer in Montana sues agency

The mother and grandmother of a man shot dead in 2018 by a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer in Montana have filed a lawsuit against the agency.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Billings contends the officer used excessive force in the shooting death of 36-year-old Ruben Stewart on the Crow Reservation and made no attempt to administer first aid after the shooting.

The Billings Gazette reports Stewart was killed April 15, 2018, after the officer responded to a reported disturbance at a home in Lodge Grass and was confronted by Stewart, who was armed with a knife.

The BIA officer was not charged following an FBI investigation.

The lawsuit asks for the BIA to compensate the family for pain and suffering and other costs.