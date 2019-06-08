Astudillo’s run leads DSL Blue Jays to 5-2 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Willfrann Astudillo scored on a balk in the second inning, leading the DSL Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Saturday.

Astudillo scored on the play to give the DSL Blue Jays a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Gabriel Martinez.

The DSL Blue Jays later tacked on a run in both the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Daniel Oliva scored on a double before he was hit by a pitch to score Amell Brazoban in the eighth.

Fernando Chacon (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL D-backs1 starter Luis Arias (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Blue Jays took advantage of some erratic DSL D-backs1 pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.