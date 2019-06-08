Arkansas whips Ole Miss 11-2 in super regional opener

Arkansas infielders Casey Martin, left, and Jack Kenley celebrate after beating Mississippi 11-2 in Game 1 at the NCAA college baseball super regional tournament Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. AP Photo

Matt Goodheart and Jack Kenley homered and drove in three runs each and Isaiah Campbell was dominant on the mound as Arkansas dominated Mississippi 11-2 on Saturday in the first game of the Fayetteville super regional.

Kenley hit a 3-run homer in the first inning and Goodheart had a 2-run blast in the fourth, which gave the Razorbacks (45-17) a 9-1 lead. Trevor Ezell added a solo shot in the sixth.

Campbell (12-1), a recent second-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners, allowed five hits and struck out seven with one walk. He gave up a home run to Grae Kessinger in the first inning and Thomas Dillard in the ninth before Marshall Denton got the final two outs.

Will Ethridge (7-7) gave up eight runs, six earned, in just 3 1/3 innings for the Rebels (40-26).

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is on Sunday.