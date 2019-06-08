Hensley’s homer leads Quad Cities to 3-2 win over Kane County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- David Hensley hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 3-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Saturday.

The home run by Hensley, part of a two-run inning, gave the River Bandits a 1-0 lead before Ross Adolph hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Cougars cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Alek Thomas hit a solo home run.

Quad Cities right-hander Brett Daniels (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin Lewis (3-4) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.

Thomas homered and singled for the Cougars.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 6-3 against Kane County this season.