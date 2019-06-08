White’s homer leads Nashville to 4-2 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Eli White hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 4-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday.

The home run by White broke a scoreless tie.

After Nashville added a run in the seventh on a home run by Patrick Wisdom, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Austin Nola hit an RBI single, bringing home Tim Lopes.

The Sounds later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Andy Ibanez scored on an error, while Zack Granite hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nashville starter Esmerling Vasquez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tyler Cloyd (1-5) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing one run and four hits over six innings.