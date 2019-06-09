Sports
Duke-Vanderbilt Linescore
Duke 001 100 000_2 5 0
Vanderbilt 423 120 010_13 14 0
Chillari, Carey (2), Dockman (3), Davis (6); Hickman, Raby (5), King (7), Brown (9).
W_Raby. L_Chillari.
The Duke Blue Devils and Vanderbilt Commodores played in game three of the NCAA tournament's Nashville Super Regional series on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Vanderbilt goes to the College World Series.
