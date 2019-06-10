Arizona brings 4-game win streak into game with Philadelphia

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-32, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-28, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (3-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Phillies are 22-12 in home games. Philadelphia is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with 44 total runs batted in.

The Diamondbacks are 20-16 on the road. Arizona has slugged .450, good for fourth in in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .562 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 65 hits and is batting .293. Jay Bruce is 8-for-21 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 35 extra base hits and is batting .289. Ketel Marte is 10-for-44 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Nick Ahmed: day-to-day (undisclosed).