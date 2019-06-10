Warriors say Durant’s status vs Raptors a game-time decision

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant, left, laughs with teammate Damion Lee during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Nathan Denette

The Golden State Warriors say Kevin Durant's availability for Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be a game-time decision.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made the announcement Monday at the team's shootaround practice. Durant hasn't played in more than a month after straining a calf muscle in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series against Houston.

He's missed nine games since. The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1, and are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.

Durant practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time since getting hurt. He was the NBA Finals MVP when Golden State captured titles in 2017 and 2018.