Martinez, Amaya carry Great Lakes to 8-3 win over South Bend

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jacob Amaya doubled and singled, and Jose Martinez allowed just three hits over five innings as the Great Lakes Loons topped the South Bend Cubs 8-3 on Monday. With the victory, the Loons swept the four-game series.

Martinez (4-1) allowed one run while striking out six to get the win.

Trailing 1-0, the Loons took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Dan Robinson hit a two-run single en route to the three-run lead.

The Loons later added one run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Peyton Remy (2-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked five.