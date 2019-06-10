Scherff, Casas carry Greenville to 9-2 win over Kannapolis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Triston Casas hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in four, and Alex Scherff allowed just two hits over six innings as the Greenville Drive beat the Kannapolis Intimidators 9-2 on Monday.

Scherff (2-5) allowed one run while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win.

Greenville started the scoring in the first inning when Alan Marrero hit a two-run single.

The Intimidators cut into the deficit in the third inning when Corey Zangari hit a solo home run.

Greenville later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run third, when Brandon Howlett hit a two-run single to help put the game away.

Jonathan Stiever (4-5) went three innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.