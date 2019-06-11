Procyshen’s double leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-5 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jordan Procyshen hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-5 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday.

The double by Procyshen scored Marcus Chiu and Nick Yarnall to give the Quakes a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Gareth Morgan hit a two-run home run.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the ninth when Jeren Kendall scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kendall homered and tripled, scoring two runs for Rancho Cuca..

Melvin Jimenez (1-0) got the win in relief while Inland Empire starter Travis Herrin (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

For the 66ers, Jordan Zimmerman homered, doubled and singled.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 11-4 against Inland Empire this season.