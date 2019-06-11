Blue Jays look to stop 4-game skid against Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (23-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (20-45, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-4, 2.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 9-18 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has slugged .400 this season. Anthony Santander leads the team with a mark of .571.

The Blue Jays are 6-12 against opponents from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .219 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .246. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 31 extra base hits and is batting .299. Hanser Alberto has 14 hits and is batting .350 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 12 home runs and has 25 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .226 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).